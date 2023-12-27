Guess Who These Red Nose Siblings Turned Into!

Before this brother-sister duo decked out in Christmas swag turned into music machines, they were just getting psyched for Christmas, runnin' around their house in Highland Park, California and making magical tunes!

Prior to becoming stars themselves, they both enjoyed watching performances on "American Idol" and "The Voice." In 2020, you may remember them posing next to each other with a handful of Grammys. And, they've both partaken in comedic skits on "Saturday Night Live".