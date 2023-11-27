Guess Who This Beanie Baby Turned Into!

Before this blonde kiddo bundled up in her beanie and purple jacket turned into a singer and actress, she was just braving the winter weather in Bainbridge Island, Washington with her older sister and shining bright as a child star!

Her claim to fame was on Disney's "Liv and Maddie" where she starred for four seasons, and, now a brunette, she showcases all her glitz and beauty to her 48 million Instagram followers. In 2016, she played Amber Von Tussle on "Hairspray Live".