Guess Who This Baby In Heels Turned Into!

Before this adorable baby in her diaper was trying on her momma's high heels, she was just heading to the movie sets to watch her parents act, messin' around with her younger bro and growing up just outside of Paris.

Back in 2014, this beauty of a gal made her film debut in the movie "Tusk" alongside Justin Long, however most recently ... she starred on HBO's "The Idol" with The Weeknd. And, don't be surprised if you see her on the cover of a magazine looking gorgeous as ever!