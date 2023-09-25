Guess Who This Kid In Plaid Turned Into!

Before this smiling girl with her ponytail turned into a model and television host, she was just rockin' her plaid dress on the first day of school and growing up in Germany ... before moving to the United States back in the 90s.

You probably have seen her rockin' some angel wings over the years, as she was the first German model to become a Victoria's Secret angel. And, if you're still not sure who this kiddo is ... she tends to get in the middle of Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.