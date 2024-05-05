Kourtney Kardashian Details Postpartum Struggles at Work

Kourtney Kardashian's ready to talk about her emotional struggles after her son was born ... revealing she felt weird at work -- even though she had Rocky with her.

The reality television star posted to Instagram Saturday, sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos from a day shooting promotional photos of videos for the upcoming season of "The Kardashians."

For the most part, the pics and clips show Kourtney standing in front of a green screen ... listening to directions from the crew while one shot focuses on the tight bodysuit she wore at some point.

Kourt says the shoot took place just three months after giving birth to her baby boy ... born November 1 of last year, and she says she wasn't feeling ready to do a big shoot yet, but unfortunately had to power through.

Kardashian says Rocky was on set with her ... but, his proximity didn't alleviate her stresses -- 'cause she says it's a heck of a lot different to put on makeup and heels and pose for the camera versus cuddling up at home.

Those issues aside, Kourt says she's trying to change her mindset ... adding she's focused on how lucky she is to participate in incredible shoots alongside her family -- and, to bring Rocky with her everywhere she goes.

Kourtney's been very open about being a new mom again ... clapping back at an online troll just last month for saying she wouldn't like how her body looked in a beach pic with her sisters and revealing she drinks her breast milk.