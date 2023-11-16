Actor Brian Van Holt 'Memba Him?!

American actor Brian Van Holt was in his early 30s when he rose to fame landing feature film roles like "Black Hawk Down" starring Josh Hartnett, "Windtalkers" with Nicolas Cage and "S.W.A.T" with Colin Farrell back in the early 2000s.

He costarred as one of the 7 main characters on ABC's "Cougar Town" playing Bobby Cobb -- the ex-husband of Jules Cobb, played by Courteney Cox, with Busy Philipps and David Arquette also playing key roles on the comedic sitcom.