Stacy London On 'What Not To Wear' 'Memba Her?!
9/5/2023 12:01 AM PT
TV personality and stylist Stacy London was in her mid 30's when she first appeared as the fashion consultant on TLC's "What Not To Wear" -- a makeover reality show highlighting contestants' (who were nominated by friends, family and coworkers) style transformations -- back in 2003.
London shared the makeover duties with Clinton Kelly as the lifestyle consultant (who you may also recognize from the talk show "The Chew) and famous hairstylists Nick Arrojo and Ted Gibson who've worked with big celebs like Anne Hathaway, Zoe Saldana and Ashley Greene.