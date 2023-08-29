Guess Who This Baby In His High Chair Turned Into!

Before this happy baby was spinnin' discs, performing acrobatic stunts and popping bottles of champagne on the crowds, he was just anxiously waiting in his high chair and growing up in Newport Beach, California.

Will.i.am, Blink 182, and Backstreet Boys are just a few of the music industry's finest he's collaborated with, and the celebrity status runs through his family ... his father is the founder of the restaurant chain Benihana ... and one of his siblings acted in "2 Fast 2 Furious."