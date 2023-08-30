Marcus On 'Sex And The City' 'Memba Him?!

American actor, singer, and dancer Sean Palmer was 29 years old when he first started playing the role of Marcus -- the Broadway hopeful and Stanford Blatch's boyfriend -- in HBO's hit show "Sex And The City" back in 2002.

During his 2 year run on 'SATC,' Palmer was part of an iconic cast including Sarah Jessica Parker as the sex newspaper columnist, Carrie, Cynthia Nixon as the rigid and funny attorney, Miranda, Kim Cattrall as the sex-positive public relations specialist, Samantha, Kristin Davis as the conservative art gallerist and the late Willie Garson as Carrie's bestie and Marcus' love interest.