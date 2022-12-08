Skipper On 'Sex And The City' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Ben Weber was 26 years old when he was first cast as Skipper Johnston -- the nerdy website wiz and Miranda's on-and-off-again boyfriend -- in HBO's sitcom "Sex And The City" back in 1998.

Ben shared the screen with Sarah Jessica Parker as the sex newspaper columnist, Carrie, Cynthia Nixon as the attorney and Skipper's love interest, Miranda, Kim Cattrall as the sex-positive public relations specialist, Samantha, Kristin Davis as the conservative art gallerist, Charlotte and Chris Noth as the wealthy financial analyst and Carrie's boyfriend, Mr. Big.