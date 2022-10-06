Leon In 'American Gigolo' 'Memba Him?!
Leon In 'American Gigolo' 'Memba Him?!
10/6/2022 12:01 AM PT
American actor and filmmaker Bill Duke was 37 years old when he was cast as Leon James -- the pimp of Julian Kaye who was a suspect in framing Kaye of murder -- in the classic "American Gigolo" back in 1980.
Bill was cast alongside the great Richard Gere as the high-priced escort who is being accused of murdering one of his clients, Julian Kaye, Lauren Hutton as Julian's love interest and the state senator's wife, Michelle Stratton, Héctor Elizondo as a detective who is convinced Julian is guilty of murder, Detective Joe Sunday.
Duke went on to play the machine gun-toting Mac Eliot in the explosive 1987 film "Predator."