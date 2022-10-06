Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Leon In 'American Gigolo' 'Memba Him?!

Leon In 'American Gigolo' 'Memba Him?!

10/6/2022 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 6
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery
Alamy

American actor and filmmaker Bill Duke was 37 years old when he was cast as Leon James -- the pimp of Julian Kaye who was a suspect in framing Kaye of murder -- in the classic "American Gigolo" back in 1980.

Bill was cast alongside the great Richard Gere as the high-priced escort who is being accused of murdering one of his clients, Julian Kaye, Lauren Hutton as Julian's love interest and the state senator's wife, Michelle Stratton, Héctor Elizondo as a detective who is convinced Julian is guilty of murder, Detective Joe Sunday.

Duke went on to play the machine gun-toting Mac Eliot in the explosive 1987 film "Predator."

Guess what he looks like now!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later