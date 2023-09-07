'Let It Rock' Singer Kevin Rudolf 'Memba Him?!

New York native and singer Kevin Rudolf was 25 years old when his song "Let It Rock" featuring Lil Wayne became an international banger -- reaching number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 2 on the Canadian Hot 100 -- back in 2008.

In addition to his vocal skills, Rudolf is also a songwriter and plays several instruments. In 2003, he strung his guitar on Lil Kim's hit song "The Jumpoff," which led to other collaborations including Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and The Black Eyed Peas.