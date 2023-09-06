Guess Who This Cute Girl With Braids Turned Into!

Before this sweet kiddo with braids turned into a singer and dancer, she was just blowing out her birthday candles, working hard to make her dreams come true and growing up in Louisville, Kentucky with her younger sister.

Most known from her days with her former girl band group and dance ensemble, she was one of 6 members to put out popular songs like "Buttons" and "Stickwitu." If you head to her IG, you can soak up all her thirst traps! Most recently, she put a ring on it with a Scottish rugby player!