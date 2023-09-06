Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guess Who This Cute Girl With Braids Turned Into!

Guess Who This Cute Girl With Braids Turned Into!

9/6/2023 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 8
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Before this sweet kiddo with braids turned into a singer and dancer, she was just blowing out her birthday candles, working hard to make her dreams come true and growing up in Louisville, Kentucky with her younger sister.

Most known from her days with her former girl band group and dance ensemble, she was one of 6 members to put out popular songs like "Buttons" and "Stickwitu." If you head to her IG, you can soak up all her thirst traps! Most recently, she put a ring on it with a Scottish rugby player!

'Don't Cha' wish you had one more clue? She's a 'Doll!'

Can you guess who she is?

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later