Guess Who This Baby Boy Turned Into!

Before this baby sitting at his high chair turned into an actor, he was just stickin' his tongue out at his two famous parents, stepping in as president for his school's movie club and growing up in Los Angeles, California.

Making his film debut in "The Hunger Games" back in 2012, he would reprise his role the following year alongside Jennifer Lawrence in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire." And, he took the lead role as Hughie on the action series "The Boys." Lately, he's been quite active on Instagram sharing his support for the SAG-AFTRA strike.