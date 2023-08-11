Guess Who This Curly-Haired Kiddo Turned Into!

Before this ecstatic little girl holding her shoe turned into a singer and songwriter, she was growing up in London, England hittin' the stage at open mic nights (and her father's pub) and dropping song covers on YouTube.

Her YT videos caught the eyes of DJ Fresh who featured her on his song "Hot Right Now." And, it wasn't too long before she was opening for Drake's UK Club Paradise Tour ... She also played Mia Grey in the movie "Fifty Shades of Grey."