Danny In 'Zathura' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Jonah Bobo was only 8 years old when he played the role of Danny -- the 6-year-old boy who found confidence through the board game, Zathura -- in the "Jumanji" spin-off and science-fiction adventure film, "Zathura: A Space Adventure" back in 2005.

Jonah shared the outer space adventure with Josh Hutcherson as Danny's bossy but loving older brother, Walter, Kristen Stewart as the teenage sister who was supposed to be in charge while their dad was at work, Lisa and Dax Shepard as the outer space savior who protected the kids from the aliens, Astronaut.