Kat In 'Mystic Pizza' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Annabeth Gish was just 17 years old when she played the role of Kat -- the reserved pizza waitress and babysitter preparing to study astronomy at Yale University -- in the rom-com movie "Mystic Pizza" back in 1988.

Serving fresh pies in the small town of Mystic also included Julia Roberts as Kat's older and friskier sister, Daisy, who falls in love with the preppy, rich boy (played by Adam Storke), Lili Taylor plays Jojo, who is afraid to marry and settle down, and Conchata Ferrell as the Mystic Pizza owner, Leona.