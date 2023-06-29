Claudia In 'Kingpin' 'Memba Her?!

English actress and model Vanessa Angel was 29 years old when she was cast to play the role of Claudia -- the beautiful and funny girlfriend who hilariously schemes her way to winning lots of money -- in the comedy film "Kingpin" back in 1996.

Woody Harrelson starred as the kid who was raised to bowl before his hand is injured in a match, Roy, Bill Murray as the hustler and cocky bowler willing to do whatever it takes to win, Ernie and Randy Quaid as the Amish farmer who keeps his bowling talents hidden from his family, Ishmael.