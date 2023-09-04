Guess Who This Little Tot Turned Into!

Before this cute kid in her floral dress turned into a famous comedian, she was just roaming around the fields of Livingston, New Jersey with lemons in hand, hangin' with all her siblings and chasing her Hollywood dreams!

You probably first heard of this funny gal on late-night TV where she brought on other fellow comedians such as Michael Yo and Heather McDonald. And in more recent years, she's provided a plethora of laughs on Netflix ... i.e.: hosting and partaking in a 'high spelling bee' in her swimming pool.