Guess Who This Kid In Her Pink Shades Turned Into!

Before this bashful kid in her Barbie-pink glasses turned into a singer and actress, she was just studying the arts, owning the stage and growing up with her younger brother in Huntersville, North Carolina.

You may recall her playing one of the four main leads on Mindy Kaling's "Sex Live Of College Girls" ... in addition to her role as Regina George on Broadway's "Mean Girls." Earlier this year, she sang Jazmine Sullivan's song "In Love With Another Man' with Jennifer Hudson (who is also one of her musical inspos).