Guess Who This Mini Musician Turned Into!

Before this cute kid cheesing for the camera in his Mickey Mouse shirt turned into an EGOT winner, he was just playing on his piano, performing in his church's choir and hangin' with his 3 younger siblings in Springfield, Ohio.

He started to bust out his singing chops under the guidance of Kanye West ... and in more recent years, you've probably heard some of his classic hits like "All Of Me." When he's not "craving" some quality time with his family, you can catch him eating his favorite, rotisserie chicken and steamed veggies.