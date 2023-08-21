Guess Who This Little Blue Jay Turned Into!

Before this kid in her Blue Jay hoodie turned into a singer and an actress making her feature film debut in "Power Rangers," she was just riding her rocking horse and growing up in Moreno Valley, California with her 3 younger siblings.

Her popularity and success have led to big collaborations with Christina Aguilera, David Guetta and other famous musicians. And for you wrestling fans out there, this artist opened WrestleMania 39 with "America The Beautiful," and she performed at Coachella this year!