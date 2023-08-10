Hot Chelle Rae 'Memba Them?!

American pop rock rock band Hot Chelle Rae emerged on the music scene back in 2005 and has continued to captivate their fans to this day. Their 2011 hit songs, "I Like It Like That" and "Tonight Tonight" put the stamp on their success and fame.

Formerly known as Miracle Drug, the band originally consisted of members Ryan Follesé, Nash Overstreet, Jamie Follesé and Ian Keaggy (who parted ways in 2013). The band said their goodbyes in 2014 but reunited in 2018, and they've been performing ever since!

Hot Chelle Rae has toured with big music stars like Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato.