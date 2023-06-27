Lydia In 'Mrs. Doubtfire' 'Memba Her?!

Canadian actress Lisa Jakub was only 14 when she was cast to play Lydia Hillard -- the eldest of the three Hillard kiddos, who helps her siblings navigate through their parents' divorce -- in the 1993 family film, "Mrs. Doubtfire."

Lisa shared the big screen with the late Robin Williams as the funny father-turned-nanny, Mrs. Doubtfire, Sally Field as the more stern and stressed-out parent, Miranda, Matthew Lawrence as the sporty middle child, and Mara Wilson as the third and youngest child.