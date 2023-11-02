Guess Who This Silly Kid Turned Into!

Before this witty boy in his yellow long-sleeve turned into a Netflix star ... he was just making goofy faces, running a play on his high school team, and growing up in Nashville, Tennessee with his younger sister.

It's quite possible you've seen him more recently ... playing Pope Howard on the top-rated Netflix show, "Outerbanks" with Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, however prior to landing this big gig, he appeared in smaller roles, such as Nicholas Sparks' "Deliverance Creek."