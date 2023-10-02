Guess Who This Stripy Boy Turned Into!

Before this blonde boy with his serious pose and striped-tee turned into an actor, he was growing up with his three sisters and playing football in North Dakota -- wanting to become a pro footballer -- but wound up hitting the big screen!

Starting out as a model, he eventually started acting and made his acting debut as Leo on the famous soap opera, "All My Children" in the late 90s. He's starred in several films such as "Safe Haven" and the film series "Transformers with Shia LaBeouf".