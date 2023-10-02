Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Stripy Boy Turned Into!

10/2/2023 12:01 AM PT
Before this blonde boy with his serious pose and striped-tee turned into an actor, he was growing up with his three sisters and playing football in North Dakota -- wanting to become a pro footballer -- but wound up hitting the big screen!

Starting out as a model, he eventually started acting and made his acting debut as Leo on the famous soap opera, "All My Children" in the late 90s. He's starred in several films such as "Safe Haven" and the film series "Transformers with Shia LaBeouf".

Need one more clue? Danny McCoy in "Las Vegas".

Can you guess who he is? 

