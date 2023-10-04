Guess Who This Little Ice Princess Turned Into!

Before this girl in pink voiced Beaver Girl in the film "Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs," she was hitting the ice skating rink and growing up as a child actress in Los Angeles, California with her two older sisters.

She starred in "The Kissing Booth" films alongside Jacob Elordi, and when she's not reading over her scripts ... you can find her on the 'gram sharing some cool shots with her 19 million followers. She's currently gearing up for her role in Netflix's "A Family Affair" which is set to drop in 2024.