Guess Who This Little Athlete Turned Into!

9/19/2023 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 17
Before this young athlete with his hat backward turned into a professional footballer, he was just a casual star of his football, basketball and baseball teams in Cold Spring, Minnesota ... before heading off to the University of Minnesota.

While his main bread and butter may have come from his athletic skills, he's also no stranger to makin' a buck in Hollywood ... he was on a reality TV show, which documented him and his wifey navigating marriage and careers. Today, he's a father of 3 kids (and another one on the way)!

Need one more clue? Talk to Jessie!

Can you guess who he is?

