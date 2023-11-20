Guess Who This Smiling Sweetie Turned Into!

Before this sweet gal with an even sweeter smile was both smiling (and crying) on ABC's "The Bachelor" and "Bachelor In Paradise", she was just hangin' with her sis in Great Falls, Virginia and attending James Madison University.

This brunette/brown-eyed babe made her 'Bachelor' debut back in 2015 with Bachelor Chris Soules. She also made her presence known on season 2 and 3 of "Bachelor In Paradise". Although she had quite the journey of finding love, she ultimately sealed the deal with a ring in Mexico!