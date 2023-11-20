Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Smiling Sweetie Turned Into!

11/20/2023 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 18
Getty / Instagram

Before this sweet gal with an even sweeter smile was both smiling (and crying) on ABC's "The Bachelor" and "Bachelor In Paradise", she was just hangin' with her sis in Great Falls, Virginia and attending James Madison University.

This brunette/brown-eyed babe made her 'Bachelor' debut back in 2015 with Bachelor Chris Soules. She also made her presence known on season 2 and 3 of "Bachelor In Paradise". Although she had quite the journey of finding love, she ultimately sealed the deal with a ring in Mexico!

Need one more clue? Talk to her hubby, Jared Haibon!

Can you guess who she is?

