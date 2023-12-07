Guess Who This Hungry Baby Turned Into!

Before this hungry baby was serving all the humor as a reality television star on 'The Real Housewives,' she was just hangin' with her pops in Long Island, New York and going off to Hofstra University to study psychology.

For you 'Housewives' fans ... you saw her obtain her real estate license in the most recent season. She may still have her thick Long Island accent, but she sure does fit in with the blonde OG's of the OC! And, just because she's one of the younger 'wives, doesn't mean she doesn't give IT to the more seasoned ladies!