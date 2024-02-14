Vivian Wood In 'Charlies Angels' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Kelly Lynch was in her early 40's when she played the manipulative detective with the freshly tossed hair, Vivian Wood, who attempts to set up the 'Angels' in the action/comedy film "Charlie's Angels" back in 2000.

Lynch shared the big screen with Drew Barrymore as the reckless but extremely savvy angel, Dylan Sanders, Cameron Diaz as the blue-eyed blondie Angel who dances in Spiderman underwear, Natalie Cook, and Lucy Liu as the martial artist who's well versed with explosives, Alex Munday.