'Fight Song' Singer Rachel Platten 'Memba Her?!

1/15/2024 12:01 AM PT
American singer-songwriter Rachel Platten was 33 years old when her hit song "Fight Song" blasted to the top of the charts -- peaking at number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States, as well as landing at top spots in the UK and worldwide back in 2015.

Her song was such a hit, she performed "Fight Song" as a duet with Taylor Swift during The 1989 World Tour and was asked to perform on hit shows like "Good Morning America", "American Idol", "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and "The X-Factor".

"This is my fight song, take back my life song!"

Guess what she looks like now!

