1/4/2024 12:01 AM PT
Before this warm and snuggled-up New York City baby turned into a comedian, writer and actress, she was just fresh out of the baby tub -- ready to pose for the camera -- and heading off to Towson University and earning her theatre degree.

While she's providing comedic relief in theaters, her hubby is busy teaching her how to cook (as seen on their cooking reality television show). And, when she's not on stage crackin' jokes, she's a doting mother to her son, Gene.

Need one more clue? "Snatched" with Goldie Hawn.

Can you guess who she is?

