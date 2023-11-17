Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Little Piano Player Turned Into!

11/17/2023 12:01 AM PT
Before this young kiddo sittin' at her piano turned into a singer and Internet personality, she was growing up on a farm in the Philippines before her family uprooted to the U.S. and settled down in Texas.

Most known for her TikTok vids, she went viral in 2020 ... and lip-syncing to Millie B's "Soph Aspin Send" became TikTok's most liked video. She later launched her YouTube channel and has amassed nearly 7 million subscribers. Perhaps her most popular song is "Build A Bitch."

Need one more clue ... She served in the U.S. Navy for 3 years.

Can you guess who she is?

