Luke In 'Percy Jackson And The Lightning Thief' Memba Him?!

American actor Jake Abel was in his early 20's when he played the role of Luke Castellan -- the handsome demigod at Camp Half-Blood -- in the fantasy film "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" back in 2010.

Joining Jake in the adventure-packed movie included Logan Lerman as the brave demigod son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson, Brandon T. Jackson as Percy's hardworking bestie and guardian, Grover Underwood, and Alexandra Daddario as Percy's romantic interest and demigod daughter of Athena.