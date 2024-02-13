Guess Who This Lil' Champ Turned Into!

Before this sweet kiddo cheesin' for the camera turned into a popular TikToker, he was growing up in Washington D.C., hittin' the pool and swimming his way to metals and ribbons!

Gaining popularity on TikTok back in 2020, perhaps his most viral vid is convincing his ex to cook for him and then bailing on eating the meal. He's also heavily featured in Meghan Trainor's TikToks. And, to say he's a big Swiftie is a huge understatement!