Guess Who This Future Star Turned Into!

Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 18
Before this bashful little kiddo with beautiful blue eyes from Watchung, New Jersey turned into an American actress, she was just playing with her four older siblings, acting silly for the camera, and going off to study drama in New York City.

She's acted on several iconic shows ... She first rose to stardom playing the role of Donna on "That '70s Show", but you may also recognize her in a jumpsuit behind bars. Alongside Emily Blunt, she was in the thriller film "The Girl On The Train."

Need one more clue? "Orange Is The New Black!"

Can you guess who she is?

