Carter In 'Cinderella Story' 'Memba him?!

American actor Dan Byrd was 18 years old when he played Carter -- the nerdy high schooler and aspiring actor who comes into his own -- in the 2004 high school movie "A Cinderella Story."

Dan joined several big Hollywood names on the big screen including Hilary Duff playing modern-day Cinderella, Sam, Chad Michael Murray as the high school jock turned prince charming, Austin, Jennifer Coolidge as the evil and sarcastic step-mother, Fiona and Regina King as Sam's saving confidant, Rhonda.

Dan was also in "Easy A" with Emma Stone as well as the 2006 remake of "The Hills Have Eyes".

Guess what he looks like now!

