Carter In 'Cinderella Story' 'Memba him?!

American actor Dan Byrd was 18 years old when he played Carter -- the nerdy high schooler and aspiring actor who comes into his own -- in the 2004 high school movie "A Cinderella Story."

Dan joined several big Hollywood names on the big screen including Hilary Duff playing modern-day Cinderella, Sam, Chad Michael Murray as the high school jock turned prince charming, Austin, Jennifer Coolidge as the evil and sarcastic step-mother, Fiona and Regina King as Sam's saving confidant, Rhonda.