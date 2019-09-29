Hilary Duff -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Getty

Hilary Duff's good looks really are what dreams are made of!

Here is a 14-year-old version of the "Lizzie McGuire" actress radiating with youth at an award show in Los Angeles, California back in 2001 (left).

And, 18 years later ... The now 32-year-old mother of two -- who is celebrating her birthday this weekend -- in full glam, glowing at a company launch event in Beverly Hills, California earlier this year (right).

The Duff is currently the star of TV Land's "Younger," and the show is currently on its 6th season.

This is a true Cinderella story!

The question is ...