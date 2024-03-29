Billy On 'Entourage' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Rhys Coiro was 24 years old when he first started playing Billy Walsh -- the hot and cold director for Hollywood hot shot and actor Vincent Chase -- on HBO's iconic series "Entourage" back in 2004.

The show starred Adrian Grenier as the handsome up-and-coming a-list actor, Vincent Chase, Kevin Connolly as Vincent Chase's best friend and manager, Eric Murphy, Kevin Dillon as the actor who harps on his past acting career, Johnny Drama and Jerry Ferrara as the pudgy and short friend whose charm becomes his ultimate swag-tactic, Turtle.