Fred Flintstone In 'The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas' 'Memba Him?!

English actor Mark Addy was in his mid-30s when he played Fred Flintstone -- the childish, young bachelor and crane operator lookin' for a date -- in the comedy/family film 'The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas' back in 2000.

Addy shared the big screen with Stephen Baldwin as the jailbird who is absolutely smitten with Wilma, Barney Rubble, Jane Krakowski who kisses Barney and catches Wilma's bouquet, Betty O'Shale, and Kristen Johnston as the strong-willed gal who loves Fred (even though Chip tries to win her over ), Wilma Slaghoople.