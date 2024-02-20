Actor Anson Mount 'Memba Him?!

At 28 years old, 2002 was a career high for American actor Anson Mount who found much success on the big screen with the big dogs in Hollywood like Britney Spears in "Crossroads" and Robert De Niro in "City By The Sea".

From movies to TV shows, Anson portrayed Jim Steele on the NBC series "Conviction" back in 2006 and starred as Cullen Bohannon on the western drama series "Hell On Wheels" in 2011.