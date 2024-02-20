Actor Anson Mount 'Memba Him?!
Actor Anson Mount 'Memba Him?!
2/20/2024 12:01 AM PT
At 28 years old, 2002 was a career high for American actor Anson Mount who found much success on the big screen with the big dogs in Hollywood like Britney Spears in "Crossroads" and Robert De Niro in "City By The Sea".
From movies to TV shows, Anson portrayed Jim Steele on the NBC series "Conviction" back in 2006 and starred as Cullen Bohannon on the western drama series "Hell On Wheels" in 2011.
Most recently, he played Captain Chris Pike on Star Trek's "Discovery, Short Treks" and Black Bolt in "Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Madness".