Bobby Parezi In 'Melrose Place' 'Memba Him?!
Bobby Parezi In 'Melrose Place' 'Memba Him?!
2/12/2024 12:01 AM PT
American actor John Enos III was in his early 30's when he first started playing Bobby Parezi -- the ex-marine and Amanda's handsome brother-in-law -- on Fox's popular soap opera "Melrose Place" back in 1995.
Joining Enos in the dramatic series included Heather Locklear as the advertising executive with a challenging upbringing, Amanda Woodward, Thomas Calabro as the apartment manager-turned Cardiology surgeon, Michael Mancini and Andrew Shue as the publicist and Amanda's love interest, Billy Campbell.
John was also in popular shows like "Sex And The City", "Days Of Our Lives" and "Young And The Restless."