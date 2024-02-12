Bobby Parezi In 'Melrose Place' 'Memba Him?!

American actor John Enos III was in his early 30's when he first started playing Bobby Parezi -- the ex-marine and Amanda's handsome brother-in-law -- on Fox's popular soap opera "Melrose Place" back in 1995.

Joining Enos in the dramatic series included Heather Locklear as the advertising executive with a challenging upbringing, Amanda Woodward, Thomas Calabro as the apartment manager-turned Cardiology surgeon, Michael Mancini and Andrew Shue as the publicist and Amanda's love interest, Billy Campbell.