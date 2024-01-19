June Carver In 'Two Weeks Notice' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Alicia Witt was in her mid 20's when she played June Carver -- the fashionable and flirty gal eager to land the new Chief Counsel role for a real estate company -- in the comedy/romance film "Two Weeks Notice" back in 2002.

Alicia shared the big screen with Hugh Grant as the arrogant billionaire and real estate developer, George Wade, and Sandra Bullock as the smart Harvard Law alumni, all about environmental law and preservation, Lucy Kelson.