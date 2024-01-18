Guess Who This Blonde Little Boy Turned Into!

Before this cool kid in his collard shirt turned into an actor and singer, he was just making Justin Timberlake song covers, and growing up in Queensland, Australia, with his two younger siblings -- one of which who's also in the entertainment industry.

In 2013, this towhead toured around Europe with Justin Bieber, and just one year later he ventured from Australia to Los Angeles where he competed on season 18 of "Dancing With The Stars".