Guess Who This Pink Princess Turned Into!
1/8/2024 12:01 AM PT
Before this girl decked out in her pink princess dress was owning the runway, she was just throwin' on her sparkly gold crown, taking after her famous momma and hittin' the beaches of Malibu with her older bro.
While her dad is running his booze business, her mom (who's a former top model) stays busy with her furniture company. Slaying on magazine covers ain't her only job ... she appeared on "American Horror Story" and "Mrs. American Pie."
When she's not working ... she enjoys cooking, philanthropy work and vacaying with Austin Butler.