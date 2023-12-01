Guess Who This Stylish Boy Turned Into!

Before this stylish and swift boy was running down the field, he was just an athletic kid from Westlake, Ohio ... playing basketball, football and baseball and gearing up to play college ball for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

This handsome fella must have good "Karma" because he's got a couple Super Bowl rings! And, he may be rocking his jersey on the field, but he's got even more swag and style off! Whether he's starring in a beer commercial or working with his older bro, he's always taking his career to "New Heights!"