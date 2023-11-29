Guess Who This Blue-Eyed-Baby Turned Into!
Guess Who This Blue-Eyed Baby Turned Into!
11/29/2023 12:01 AM PT
Before this baby in her pajamas turned into a singing superstar with big blue eyes ... she was just a cool kid throwin' on her Donald Duck hat sideways and growing up in Santa Barbara, California.
She's mostly glitz and glam on her Instagram, but you must not forget it all started back in 2008 with just some cherry chapstick. She may be an American Idol but she'll only judge you based on your singing skills.
Need one more hint? She put on a stellar performance once ... complete with a viral dancing shark!