Guess Who This Clay Kid Turned Into!

Before this sweet girl making pottery turned into a Broadway star and an on-screen actress, she was just rollin' up her sleeves and getting her hands on some clay, growing up in Torrance, California and heading off to New York University!

Starting in 2013, she appeared as a regular on MTV's "Girl Code" and made her first recurring TV role in Hulu's "The Path", and she's no stranger to the Broadway stage -- starring in "Be More Chill" and "SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical."