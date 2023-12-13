Guess Who This Little Cutie Turned Into!

Before this South African native and adorable kiddo in his blue outfit turned into a singin' stud and actor, he was just entering competition shows, singin' up a storm and growing up in Perth, Western Australia.

2023 has been quite the year for this star ... releasing yet another hit ("One Of Your Girls"), and Timothée Chalamet recently portrayed him on a "Saturday Night Live" skit. He's also no stranger to the TV screen ... he acted alongside Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd on HBO's "The Idol."